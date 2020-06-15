Senior Send-offs: Caitlin Marshall, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Caitlin Marshall

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Cross-Country, Track and Field

College:

Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods

Major:

PrePharmacy

Favorite high school memory:

"I just enjoyed being with my teammates at meets and having a good time with them."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I would say either coach (David) Chatlos or (Greg) Wickham has had the biggest impact on my athletic experience. They both gave me good advice when it came to running or even just life in general."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss all of the friendships I made while in high school. I won't ever really get to hang out with all of them in the same type of setting ever again. I really made some meaningful relationships with people on my team and other activities, and I am going to miss seeing them almost every day."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of my high school was just the community feel. Everyone I have had experiences with has been super kind to me, whether it be my peers, teachers or coaches. I haven't had any bad blood with anyone and I feel like all of the people I have had encounters with are pretty drama-free people. I like that so many people at Liberty North are supportive of everyone in what they do, and I am going to miss high school for sure."