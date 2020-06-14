Senior Send-offs: Carissa Nichols, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Carissa Nichols
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Wrestling, Softball
College:
University of Missouri
Major:
Physical Therapy
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory from high school would be during wrestling season at Wonder Woman tournament while playing this card game with my friend Lexie (Cole), Coach (Bryant) Hummel, and Coach (Luke) Evjen."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Hummel has made the biggest impact on my life."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss all my friends, coaches and teachers that have helped make me who I am today."
Best part about high school and this community:
"How understanding and supportive everyone is of one another."
