Senior Send-offs: Carlisle Palmer, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Carlisle Palmer
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Swimming
College:
Missouri State
Major:
Graphic Design, Illustration
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory from swim was belly flopping on Senior Night in front of 100-plus people."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Bailey Grassley. She really believed that I could reach my goals in swimming when I didn’t believe in myself."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Making memories with the people I grew up with."
Best part about high school and this community:
"Smithville rallies around those who are in need and everyone is very close in the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.