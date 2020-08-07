Senior Send-offs: Carlisle Palmer, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Carlisle Palmer

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Swimming

College:

Missouri State

Major:

Graphic Design, Illustration

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory from swim was belly flopping on Senior Night in front of 100-plus people."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Bailey Grassley. She really believed that I could reach my goals in swimming when I didn’t believe in myself."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Making memories with the people I grew up with."

Best part about high school and this community:

"Smithville rallies around those who are in need and everyone is very close in the community."