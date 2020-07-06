Senior Send-offs: Caroline Kelly, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Caroline Kelly

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Soccer, Basketball, Track and Field

College:

Saint Louis University (Soccer)

Major:

Business

Favorite high school memory:

"Lincoln Prep my sophomore year to advance to state in basketball, when we beat Sion my sophomore year to advance to state in soccer, and when we advanced to the finals my sophomore year in the 4x100-meter in track. Also getting to play with my sister for two years in soccer."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I have had so many good teachers and coaches at Kearney that I cannot pick just one. I have been really lucky over the years to have great support."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The thing I will miss most is getting to compete with my friends day in and day out. I will miss the support from all my coaches and the small town feel."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part is having my community so involved with everything and always showing constant support for girls sports."