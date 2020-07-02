Senior Send-offs: Carrington Kudrna, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Carrington Kudrna

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Cheer

College:

Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods

Major:

Biology

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory would be getting to compete at state and become a 4x time state champion with my teammates."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"All three of my coaches (Brenda Moats, Daisy King, and Belinda Ambrose) had a great impact on my academic and athletic pursuits. I could not have done the last 4 years without their constant support and motivation. They pushed me to be the best I could be each and every day and shaped me into the person I am today."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The thing I will miss most about my high school experience is being around my teammates and friends every day and getting to cheer on the Jays with them by my side."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part is the overwhelming amount of support everyone gives to the schools and students. Everyone comes together and goes above and beyond to help and encourage one another!"