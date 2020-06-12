Senior Send-offs: Chayton Beck, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Chayton Beck
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Baseball
College:
Crowder Community College (Baseball)
Major:
Undecided
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite moment is beating Liberty North on their field for the district championship."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach (Kirk) Bragg has had the biggest impact on me. He trusted me as a sophomore and taught me to trust my abilities."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I’m gonna miss the players (on the baseball team). They were a great group of guys to be around everyday after school."
Best part about high school and this community:
"I think the best part about the city is the support they have for all our sports. They always fill the stands."
