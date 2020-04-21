The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Chloe Williams

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Softball, Wrestling

College:

Briar Cliff University, (Softball)

Major:

Kinesiology

Favorite high school memory:

"When Coach Anna (Poyner) taught us how to log roll. Dangerous but fun. And the two trips to state (as a wrestler), always memorable and being able to go to state twice (in softball) with my best friend Malea Langhus."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I think Mrs. (Petra) Williams had a big impact on me. She was always asking me about my sports and how I was doing with them. She always made sure I knew that I was good enough to receive a scholarship when I was questioning it.

Also Coach Ambro (Jason Ambroson), he’s always been pushing me to be a better athlete in the weight room. Without him I wouldn’t be the athlete I am.

I would honestly say every coach in that (wrestling) room had an impact on me. Every one of them would push me to do my best and make sure that I had everything I needed to become the best athlete and person I could be."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Being able to play some of my club teammates. We always loved seeing each other on opposite sides of the field, but preferred the same side. Just being able to bond with my coaches in and out of the wrestling room. They’ve each given me something to take with me to the next level. I’ll always be grateful for every moment spent with them."

Best part about high school and this community:

"Our school and community is very supportive of its students. No matter what we choose to be, I know they’ll be right behind us, supporting us along the way. They’re always finding ways to support us and show us they care.