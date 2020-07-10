Senior Send-offs: Christopher Ward, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Christopher Ward

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Cross-country, Track and Field

College:

Undecided

Major:

Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school is when we won our fourth conference championship in a row last year. I will always remember this meet because we were down by 35 points, and after four or five events we were tied with Grain Valley. The 4x400-meter relay was the last event and I was in it. I will never forget how nervous I was for that race.

To me, everything was on the line. I thought I was going to vomit everywhere before that race because I was so nervous. We barely beat Grain Valley in that race and it took the freshman, Logan Arellano, (completing) a 48-second lap to do so.

Being on that relay team was one of the best memories I have. That night was absolutely filled with joy. As soon as Logan crossed the finish line, our team stormed the field in celebration. Coach (Scott) Crall was so happy that he cried after we won."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"The coaches that have had the biggest impact on my life are Coach (Scott) Crall and Coach (Tom) O'Brien. They have both taught me how to work hard and achieve goals. They have both set high expectations for our team and I think those high expectations have helped us achieve our success in the past. Both coaches are incredible leaders and they always let you know when you do a good job."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The thing I will miss most from high school is going to meets with my friends. Going to meets with friends is one of the most fun things to do. To me they are very relaxing and while we are studying for finals and exams for the end of the semester, meets give you a little time to not worry about school and have fun."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of Kearney High School is the care that people have for each other. Everyone is encouraged to be involved and have fun, and teachers do their best to take care of students."