The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Cody Fisher
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Football, Wrestling
College:
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Major:
Kinesiology
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory was beating Kearney my junior year and hearing the crowd chant, "Our school, our field, our game.'"
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"I feel that Coach Ambro (Jason Ambroson) had the biggest impact on me throughout high school because he saw what I was capable of and never stopped pushing me to get better in every way."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss the people and the good times the most. I've made a lot of friends and a lot of memories at Smithville, and I've gone to school with a lot of my friends since kindergarten."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about Smithville is the people. They always come out to support us and they are always there, no matter win or loss, at the end of any sports game to tell you good job."
