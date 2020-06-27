Senior Send-offs: Cooper Milford, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Cooper Milford

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Soccer, Men's Volleyball

College:

Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods

Major:

Fire Science

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory would have to be during my junior year, my goal against Platte County to win our district's game."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Reed and Coach Jim Watt were the best coaches I could’ve asked for."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The thing I will miss most about my high school experience is seeing my friends everyday."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Smithville is that it’s not a huge town. It’s a small community where everyone knows everyone and I like that about our town."