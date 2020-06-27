Senior Send-offs: Cooper Milford, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Cooper Milford
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Soccer, Men's Volleyball
College:
Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods
Major:
Fire Science
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory would have to be during my junior year, my goal against Platte County to win our district's game."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Reed and Coach Jim Watt were the best coaches I could’ve asked for."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The thing I will miss most about my high school experience is seeing my friends everyday."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about Smithville is that it’s not a huge town. It’s a small community where everyone knows everyone and I like that about our town."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.