Senior Send-offs: Cooper Stiles, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Cooper Stiles
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Golf
College:
Rockhurst University (Golf)
Major:
Health Sciences
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory from high school was making it to state as a team my sophomore year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"The teacher who had the biggest impact on me was Mrs. Melissa Jones, my ELA teacher my sophomore and junior year."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The thing I will miss the most about school is eating lunch with my best friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about my community is the level of care we all have for one another."
