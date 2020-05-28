Senior Send-offs: Cooper Stiles, Liberty
The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Cooper Stiles

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Golf

College:

Rockhurst University (Golf)

Major:

Health Sciences

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school was making it to state as a team my sophomore year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"The teacher who had the biggest impact on me was Mrs. Melissa Jones, my ELA teacher my sophomore and junior year."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The thing I will miss the most about school is eating lunch with my best friends."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about my community is the level of care we all have for one another."

