Senior Send-offs: Cora Drees, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Cora Drees

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Cheer, Track and Field

College:

Cora is a foreign exchange student who will go to college back in Germany.

Major:

Undecided

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sport was pole vault."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach McCully."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The school spirit.... we don't have any school spirit in Germany and the games were so much fun."

Best part about high school and this community:

"That all the people here are so friendly and accept you for who you are."