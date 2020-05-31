Senior Send-offs: Cora Drees, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Cora Drees
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Cheer, Track and Field
College:
Cora is a foreign exchange student who will go to college back in Germany.
Major:
Undecided
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sport was pole vault."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach McCully."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The school spirit.... we don't have any school spirit in Germany and the games were so much fun."
Best part about high school and this community:
"That all the people here are so friendly and accept you for who you are."
