The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Danielle Roepke

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Cheerleading

College:

Creighton University

Major:

Pharmacy

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory from the team was the 2020 state championship competition where we won the Division 6 State Championship."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach (Maggie) Willis had the biggest impact on me throughout high school. She taught me to believe in myself and helped me be the best I could be as a person and as a dancer."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss being able to see my friends and teachers every day in the environment I have loved since freshman year."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of our high school is the unity and camaraderie of our school. It was the perfect place to go to high school and I wouldn’t have had it any other way."