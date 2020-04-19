The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Danielle Roepke
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Cheerleading
College:
Creighton University
Major:
Pharmacy
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory from the team was the 2020 state championship competition where we won the Division 6 State Championship."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach (Maggie) Willis had the biggest impact on me throughout high school. She taught me to believe in myself and helped me be the best I could be as a person and as a dancer."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss being able to see my friends and teachers every day in the environment I have loved since freshman year."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part of our high school is the unity and camaraderie of our school. It was the perfect place to go to high school and I wouldn’t have had it any other way."
