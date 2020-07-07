Senior Send-offs: Delaney Odneal, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Delaney Odneal
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Softball, Basketball, Soccer
College:
University of Central Missouri
Major:
Early Elementary Education
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory is going to state for softball two years in a row."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"My softball coach, coach Steve Tingler, has had the biggest impact on my life. I’ve known him and have taken lessons with him since I was a little girl."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The thing I will miss most about high school is the environment. Our school is very spirited and I’ll miss going to sporting events with my friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about my community/high school is that we’re all so close. Everyone supports everyone no matter what."
