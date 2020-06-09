Senior Send-offs: Devan Lewis, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Devan Lewis
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Wrestling
College:
McKendree University (Wrestling)
Major:
Business Management
Favorite high school memory:
"Winning a state title my senior year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Taylor Middleton pushed me in the classroom as well as the wrestling room to be the best version of myself that I can be."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss spending time with my teammates and coaches."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about Smithville is that whatever we do, we do it together. It is a family bond, no one is a stranger, and we’re always supportive."
