Senior Send-offs: Devan Lewis, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Devan Lewis

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Wrestling

College:

McKendree University (Wrestling)

Major:

Business Management

Favorite high school memory:

"Winning a state title my senior year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Taylor Middleton pushed me in the classroom as well as the wrestling room to be the best version of myself that I can be."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss spending time with my teammates and coaches."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Smithville is that whatever we do, we do it together. It is a family bond, no one is a stranger, and we’re always supportive."