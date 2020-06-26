Senior Send-offs: Dylan Duncan, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Dylan Duncan

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Cross-country, Track and Field

College:

Undecided

Major:

Pursuing career as physician assistant

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school was being able to get to know everyone on the team, develop a family with everyone and have a good season."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"It is hard to pick one coach or one teacher because they all played a role in the dedication and work ethic I put into the sport. Every coach had a role in developing who I am as a runner today."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I think I will miss the race days the most, not being able to wake up, go have fun and compete as a team. The travel meets where we get to have fun and just race. I will miss the team as well not being able to have them around every day will be different."

Best part about high school and this community:

"I think the best part about the community or school is that it is such a good environment for everything. It is easy to develop friendships and meet new people."