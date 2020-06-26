Senior Send-offs: Dylan Duncan, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Dylan Duncan
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Cross-country, Track and Field
College:
Undecided
Major:
Pursuing career as physician assistant
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory from high school was being able to get to know everyone on the team, develop a family with everyone and have a good season."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"It is hard to pick one coach or one teacher because they all played a role in the dedication and work ethic I put into the sport. Every coach had a role in developing who I am as a runner today."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I think I will miss the race days the most, not being able to wake up, go have fun and compete as a team. The travel meets where we get to have fun and just race. I will miss the team as well not being able to have them around every day will be different."
Best part about high school and this community:
"I think the best part about the community or school is that it is such a good environment for everything. It is easy to develop friendships and meet new people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.