Senior Send-offs: Elizabeth Stinson, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Elizabeth Stinson

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Track and field, Cross-country

College:

Drury University (Track and field, Cross-country)

Major:

Accounting

Favorite high school memory:

"One of my favorite track memories would be my freshman year of track when a tornado hit while we were at the state track meet. It was really unfortunate for everyone with races coming up but the great part about it was in the hours that we had to wait in the school we took shelter in, I was able to talk and hang out with a lot of people on and off our team and make crazy memories with them. After hours we were moved to the buses to wait for more hours and we played in puddles and I got to get closer with a lot of people that day. We finished up the events after it was all clear. To add to the odd and crazy day, when we finally got back to the school everyone was asleep. It was around 1 a.m. and we all woke up to coach (David) Chatlos and coach (Ted) Maxwell singing. It has to be one of the craziest memories of my high school career."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I have been fortunate to have been impacted by lots of teachers and coaches and I would say coach Chatlos, coach (Lindsey) Plaster, and coach (Marie) Goeglein have all made a huge impact on me in academics and in athletics. I am so grateful to have been able to be coached by all of them and to be able to take the lessons they have taught me into my next phase of life."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"What I will miss the most about the high school experience is running and race day. I am lucky being able to race and run at the college level but it is a different experience. I will miss all the mornings in the summer of getting up and meeting the whole team to run, the overnight relay arguably the best four nights of my high school experience, the freezing and blazing track practices and meets and just being able to sit around and hang out with the team at track meets between all of the cheering."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about my high school/city/community is our ability to come together and support each other. It really shows how kind and supportive everyone is when you are at the starting line and everyone is saying good luck to each other from teammates to the people you are about to race against for points. When you finish a race, everyone is saying good job to each other, giving hugs and taking pictures. It just shows that even when you are competing against the people at your high school or the people in your community, everyone is still supporting each other."