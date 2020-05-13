Senior Send-offs: Emalie Olson, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Emalie Olson

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Wrestling, Powerlifting, Track and Field

College:

Lindenwood University (Wrestling)

Major:

Architectural Design

Favorite high school memory:

"I have too many great memories to pick just one."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coaches Bryant Hummel, Josh Gray and Jake Hill."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Not being able to see my closest friends every day and the coaches who have helped me get to where I am now."

Best part about high school and this community:

"How supportive the coaching/teaching staffs are and how close-knit everyone was here."