Senior Send-offs: Emma Masingale, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Emma Masingale
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Cheer
College:
Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods
Major:
Radiology Technician
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory is winning state during my junior year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"There are two people in Smithville High that have had an impact on me and that is Coach Green for my cheer career and Mrs. Parrott in many ways that are unforgettable."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss not having to adult and seeing my friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The support they give and they push us to be the best we can be."
