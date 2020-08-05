Senior Send-offs: Ernest Apollon, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Ernest Apollon

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Soccer, Track and Field

College:

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Major:

Global Studies

Favorite high school memory:

"Being able to play with friends and make memories."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"My soccer coach Art Smith, with his life lessons and speeches."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The memories that were created and the ones I could've made if it wasn't for this pandemic."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of the community is how invested we are to support each other."