Senior Send-offs: Ethan Wallace, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Ethan Wallace

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Soccer

College:

Baker University (Soccer)

Major:

Business

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite soccer memory was taking the home field pitch and getting in a huddle with all the guys right before kickoff."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Devin Springer had a big impact on me because as a freshman I played JV and he kept pushing me to be a better version of myself. He knew I had varsity potential before I did."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The main thing I will miss from my high school experience will be not being able to finish my senior year."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of my high school community is that no matter rain or shine or where we played, we would always have supporters at games. They truly made the difference."