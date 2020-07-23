The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Evan Langdon
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Tennis
College:
University of Kansas
Major:
Global Studies
Favorite high school memory:
"My absolute favorite sports memory from high school would be the back-to-back undefeated JV tennis seasons from my first two years at Liberty North."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"I would definitely say that coach Art Smith has the biggest impact on me academically and athletically. He’s a coach but he takes his coaching so far beyond just the sport. He’s given me a lot of insight perspective about life."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will definitely miss the little things about school the most, just the little casual hallway interactions sometimes made my entire day."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about our school and community is that we’re very competitive but at the end of the day we all support each other."
