The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Evan Langdon

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Tennis

College:

University of Kansas

Major:

Global Studies

Favorite high school memory:

"My absolute favorite sports memory from high school would be the back-to-back undefeated JV tennis seasons from my first two years at Liberty North."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I would definitely say that coach Art Smith has the biggest impact on me academically and athletically. He’s a coach but he takes his coaching so far beyond just the sport. He’s given me a lot of insight perspective about life."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will definitely miss the little things about school the most, just the little casual hallway interactions sometimes made my entire day."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about our school and community is that we’re very competitive but at the end of the day we all support each other."