Senior Send-offs: Fatima Curiel, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Fatima Curiel
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Cheer
College:
Missouri State University
Major:
Biological Sciences
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory was being able to stand in front of the students every game and come together to support our school."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"All three of my coaches have the biggest impact on not just my athletics but my life, they have taught me many life lessons that I will forever cherish and keep with me."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss the game days and putting on the uniform."
Best part about high school and this community:
"I think that the best part of our community is that everyone is very supportive even the people that don't have kids in the schools they still love to support and be there for us."
