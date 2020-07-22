Senior Send-offs: Garrett Carroll, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Garrett Carroll

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Soccer, Tennis

College:

University of Kansas

Major:

Civil Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was from soccer season my junior year. I was fortunate enough to be asked to practice with the varsity team in the postseason. I had a great time practicing and forming relationships with the guys on that team. One practice, it was snowing and the snow/ice was sticking to the ball and our cleats which made it extremely hard to play but looking back on it, I had so much fun during those types of practices. Being able to be a part of that team was something that I will never forget. I had a lot of fun and learned a lot because I was playing with players that were way better than me."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach (Art) Smith is by far the best coach I've ever had. I knew coach Smith when I was younger because I played with his son Cooper when we were little. When I got to high school, I was so excited to finally play for him again. Throughout my high school career, I've always looked up to Coach and his outstanding character. He coached about life and being a good man just as much as he coached about sports. I'm extremely thankful that I got the opportunity to know and learn from him. The entire coaching staff for both soccer and tennis is incredible. I’m extremely happy that I was fortunate enough to play for these coaches."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss the people that I got to hang out with on a daily basis the most. I formed many good relationships with people from class or sports that I may not be able to continue outside of high school. My goal is to maintain strong relationships with my teammates and close friends from my time at Liberty North even though we won't get to see each other every day."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about my city is that for the most part, everyone can joke around and have a good time. Playing sports growing up, I know a lot of people from different schools in the Northland. It's awesome to be able to compete competitively against them on the field/court, but then be friends and joke about the experience later."