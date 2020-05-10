Senior Send-offs: George Fisher, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
George Fisher
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Football, Baseball
College:
Pittsburg State University, (Baseball)
Major:
Undecided
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory was winning districts in my junior year in football."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Jason Ambroson had the biggest impact on my athletic pursuits because I wouldn't be where I am today if I never had him as my coach."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"What I will miss most is getting to play the sports I love with my friends."
Best part about high school and this community:
"How many people would come out to watch football on Friday nights."
