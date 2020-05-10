Senior Send-offs: George Fisher, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

George Fisher

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Football, Baseball

College:

Pittsburg State University, (Baseball)

Major:

Undecided

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was winning districts in my junior year in football."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Jason Ambroson had the biggest impact on my athletic pursuits because I wouldn't be where I am today if I never had him as my coach."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"What I will miss most is getting to play the sports I love with my friends."

Best part about high school and this community:

"How many people would come out to watch football on Friday nights."