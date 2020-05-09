Senior Send-offs: Grant Nicholson, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Grant Nicholson
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Baseball
College:
Kansas State University, (Baseball)
Major:
Kinesiology
Favorite high school memory:
"Throwing a perfect game last year versus Smithville."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Shane Remley. He has always been there for me, whatever it may be."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Just being around everybody, there is a good chance that I will never see some of them again."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The overall support they give all the programs and supporting each student athlete individually."
