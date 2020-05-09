Senior Send-offs: Grant Nicholson, Kearney
The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Grant Nicholson

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

Kansas State University, (Baseball)

Major:

Kinesiology

Favorite high school memory:

"Throwing a perfect game last year versus Smithville."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Shane Remley. He has always been there for me, whatever it may be."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Just being around everybody, there is a good chance that I will never see some of them again."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The overall support they give all the programs and supporting each student athlete individually."

