Senior Send-offs: Jacek Balicki, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Jacek Balicki
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Baseball
College:
Creighton University
Major:
Psychology
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory is dog-piling after winning the 2019 Districts game!"
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Two of my high school baseball coaches, coach Kirk Bragg and coach Matt Owen, made a big impact. They both encouraged pursuits in athletics and academics."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The life-long friendships made throughout my years in Liberty Public Schools."
Best part about high school and this community:
"Although we live in a large community with two large high schools, it's cool to see how everyone comes together to support each other."
