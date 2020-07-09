Senior Send-offs: Jacek Balicki, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Jacek Balicki

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

Creighton University

Major:

Psychology

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory is dog-piling after winning the 2019 Districts game!"

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Two of my high school baseball coaches, coach Kirk Bragg and coach Matt Owen, made a big impact. They both encouraged pursuits in athletics and academics."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The life-long friendships made throughout my years in Liberty Public Schools."

Best part about high school and this community:

"Although we live in a large community with two large high schools, it's cool to see how everyone comes together to support each other."