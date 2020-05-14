Senior Send-offs: James Grace, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

James Grace

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Golf

College:

Missouri State University

Major:

Construction Management

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory is just going to see my guys every day after school for practice. Seeing my team is something I could look forward to every day. Doing so has allowed me to tone out the negatives and my normal life and dial into my golf game."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"As far as teachers, Mr. Baldwin has had a huge impact on me. Having him for only one semester, I felt like I've had him as a teacher prior to that. He's a very understanding teacher and an even better influencer.

"As far as coaches, the entire golfing staff has had an amazing impact on me. Coach Jason Carr, Diana Whitley, and Forrest Bertoldie have been around me long enough to tell when I need to step back and relax and then get back into my golf routine. Outside of golf these coaches do a wonderful job on making a bond between the teammates. Everyone comes into a new day willing to have fun and make jokes with each other. This is just a small part about how special this team really is."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Overall I will miss my teachers and friends. I never truly understood how special of a school I went to until it was taken. High school is something special that truly flies by."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about our community has always been the spirit of Liberty. The spirit brings the atmosphere to every sporting event which really brings in forever lasting memories."