The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Jayme Jackson

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Basketball, softball, track and field

College:

Pittsburg State University (basketball)

Major:

Physical education

Favorite high school memory:

"Winning the district championship for softball my freshman year."

Coach/teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Greg Jones."

Thing you will miss most about high school:

"I will miss being able to compete in all the sports that I love."

Best part about high school and this community:

"I love how competitive our city is with the two high schools in it and how invested everyone is in our rivalry."

