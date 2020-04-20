The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Jayme Jackson
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Basketball, softball, track and field
College:
Pittsburg State University (basketball)
Major:
Physical education
Favorite high school memory:
"Winning the district championship for softball my freshman year."
Coach/teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Greg Jones."
Thing you will miss most about high school:
Best part about high school and this community:
"I love how competitive our city is with the two high schools in it and how invested everyone is in our rivalry."
