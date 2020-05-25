Senior Send-offs: Jermaine Booker, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Jermaine Booker

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Basketball

College:

Undecided (Basketball)

Major:

Sports Management

Favorite high school memory:

"Winning districts this previous year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Stirtz because he's not just really knowledgeable in basketball but he's one of the smartest people I know and he knows a lot about a lot. He always stays on us about grades and setting a good example, on and off the court."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Suiting up every day, whether it's a practice or a game, and getting to battle with my teammates and coaches."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The love and support they always showed through my four years. Every game was filled with people cheering loud for us, win or lose, and that's something I'll never forget and always be thankful for."