Senior Send-offs: Jocie Duff, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Jocie Duff

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Cheer

College:

Northwest Missouri State

Major:

Biology, Psychology

Favorite high school memory:

"Riding in the homecoming parade senior year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Tracy Fields. She always helped me with any problems I had no matter what, helped me through any school work I was struggling with and helped me have the drive to continue cheering through my injuries."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss being able to be a part of a team and having the opportunity to lead my teammates and help them to get better."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The community is very small and that had a great impact on my high school career because I had the opportunity to be in parades and set an example for the whole school as a cheerleader."