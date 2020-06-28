Senior Send-offs: Jocie Duff, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Jocie Duff
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Cheer
College:
Northwest Missouri State
Major:
Biology, Psychology
Favorite high school memory:
"Riding in the homecoming parade senior year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Tracy Fields. She always helped me with any problems I had no matter what, helped me through any school work I was struggling with and helped me have the drive to continue cheering through my injuries."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss being able to be a part of a team and having the opportunity to lead my teammates and help them to get better."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The community is very small and that had a great impact on my high school career because I had the opportunity to be in parades and set an example for the whole school as a cheerleader."
