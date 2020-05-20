Senior Send-offs: Jonah Palmer, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Jonah Palmer

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Baseball, Cross-Country

College:

Lawrence University (Baseball)

Major:

Economics

Favorite high school memory:

"Winning the Oak Grove Tournament (in baseball) my freshman year and becoming the first freshman team in Smithville history to do so."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach and teacher, Jake Sobbe, had the biggest impact on my baseball career throughout all of high school. Even when times were at their bleakest and I began doubting myself, Coach Sobbe made me love the game again."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I'll miss the excitement right before home games and the satisfying rides home with the team on the bus after a hard fought victory. Also Brad Schram's mom's burritos."

Best part about high school and this community:

"How excited people get for the students at Smithville whenever they do something great, with a great example being football and their amazing seasons."