Senior Send-offs: Jonah Palmer, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Jonah Palmer
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Baseball, Cross-Country
College:
Lawrence University (Baseball)
Major:
Economics
Favorite high school memory:
"Winning the Oak Grove Tournament (in baseball) my freshman year and becoming the first freshman team in Smithville history to do so."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach and teacher, Jake Sobbe, had the biggest impact on my baseball career throughout all of high school. Even when times were at their bleakest and I began doubting myself, Coach Sobbe made me love the game again."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I'll miss the excitement right before home games and the satisfying rides home with the team on the bus after a hard fought victory. Also Brad Schram's mom's burritos."
Best part about high school and this community:
"How excited people get for the students at Smithville whenever they do something great, with a great example being football and their amazing seasons."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.