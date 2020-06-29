Senior Send-offs: Julia Blanchard, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Julia Blanchard
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Swimming
College:
Washington University
Major:
Chinese, International and Area Studies
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory was our 2020 conference meet where our team really came together and broke a ton of records."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Warner helped me adjust to North quickly after moving back to the states. He never treated me like a 'new' kid and constantly challenged me. Coach Warner helped me reach my personal goals as well as our team goals."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss having all my friends around me and being able to represent North. However, I am excited for the new things to come."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part of my community is that we support each other. Liberty is a place where high school events and accomplishments matter to both the school and the community."
