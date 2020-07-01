Senior Send-offs: Julian Meneses-Rios, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Julian Meneses-Rios
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Soccer
College:
Undecided
Major:
HVAC
Favorite high school memory:
"District champ game vs. Platte County."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Mr. Cody Holt, Mrs. Hannah Graham."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"Making coaches mad."
Best part about high school and this community:
"We are supportive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.