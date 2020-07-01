Senior Send-offs: Julian Meneses-Rios, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Julian Meneses-Rios

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Soccer

College:

Undecided

Major:

HVAC

Favorite high school memory:

"District champ game vs. Platte County."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Mr. Cody Holt, Mrs. Hannah Graham."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Making coaches mad."

Best part about high school and this community:

"We are supportive."