Senior Send-offs: Katie Blodgett, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Katie Blodgett
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Softball
College:
Missouri Southern State University
Major:
Nursing
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory is beating Smithville in ITB and being the winning run. I will also cherish the times I got to bond with my teammates in Carthage and during bus rides, singing the 'Pitch Perfect' riff-off at the top of our lungs."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"One teacher that impacted me academically was Mrs. Lawrence, my Human Body Systems teacher. Her enthusiasm towards medicine and the human body reassured me in knowing that healthcare is where I belong."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss playing high school softball the most. I really enjoyed getting close with the girls and coaches. I also loved playing against friends at other schools and getting out of class early for away games."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about Kearney is the small town atmosphere and the way the community comes together in times of need, especially when it's fundraising time!"
