Senior Send-offs: Kelsee Mortimer, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Kelsee Mortimer
School:
Liberty High School
Sports:
Softball, Basketball
College:
University of Missouri (Softball)
Major:
Architectural Design with emphasis on Interior Design
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory is going to the softball quarterfinals two years in a row and making special bonds/memories with my teammates."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"I personally have had more than one teacher/coach that made a great impact on me at LHS. All of the high school softball coaches have been so great to me.
However, if I had to choose one that impacted me the most it would be Coach Zach Werner. He has helped me get to where I am today and encouraged me through everything I have done at LHS, whether that was in the classroom or in sports."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss all my teammates and the special bonds and memories that I have made with them every year!"
Best part about high school and this community:
"I think the best part about our community is how much support we receive from everyone and the love they surround us with. ... especially the seniors that are going through a tough time right now!"
