Senior Send-offs: Kelsee Mortimer, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Kelsee Mortimer

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Softball, Basketball

College:

University of Missouri (Softball)

Major:

Architectural Design with emphasis on Interior Design

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory is going to the softball quarterfinals two years in a row and making special bonds/memories with my teammates."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"I personally have had more than one teacher/coach that made a great impact on me at LHS. All of the high school softball coaches have been so great to me.

However, if I had to choose one that impacted me the most it would be Coach Zach Werner. He has helped me get to where I am today and encouraged me through everything I have done at LHS, whether that was in the classroom or in sports."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss all my teammates and the special bonds and memories that I have made with them every year!"

Best part about high school and this community:

"I think the best part about our community is how much support we receive from everyone and the love they surround us with. ... especially the seniors that are going through a tough time right now!"