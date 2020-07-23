Senior Send-offs: Maddie Taylor, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Maddie Taylor
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Soccer, Basketball
College:
Northwest Missouri State (Soccer)
Major:
Undecided
Favorite high school memory:
"Going to state tournaments for both soccer and basketball. We went in 2018 for basketball and then soccer we went in 2018 and 2019."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Troy Resler."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss being around my best friends everyday and being a part of such an amazing community."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The community supports every single sports team and they show out and show their support and it's truly unlike anywhere else. They are amazing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.