Senior Send-offs: Maddie Taylor, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Maddie Taylor

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Soccer, Basketball

College:

Northwest Missouri State (Soccer)

Major:

Undecided

Favorite high school memory:

"Going to state tournaments for both soccer and basketball. We went in 2018 for basketball and then soccer we went in 2018 and 2019."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Troy Resler."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss being around my best friends everyday and being a part of such an amazing community."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The community supports every single sports team and they show out and show their support and it's truly unlike anywhere else. They are amazing."