Senior Send-offs: Makayla Hilding, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Makayla Hilding
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Cheer
College:
Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods
Major:
Radiology Technician
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory was freshman pink ribbon."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Green and Mrs. Parrott have made the biggest impacts on my life."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I will miss getting to see my friends everyday."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about our city is how supportive everyone is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.