Senior Send-offs: Makayla Hilding, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Makayla Hilding

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Cheer

College:

Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods

Major:

Radiology Technician

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was freshman pink ribbon."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Green and Mrs. Parrott have made the biggest impacts on my life."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss getting to see my friends everyday."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about our city is how supportive everyone is."