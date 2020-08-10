Senior Send-offs: Mary Barnes, Liberty

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Mary Barnes

School:

Liberty High School

Sports:

Cheer

College:

Northwest Missouri State

Major:

Dietetics

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory was winning my first state championship. It was the best feeling in the world knowing that all the hard work had paid off. I was so happy and proud to be able to accomplish such a big goal with my teammates and coaches."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"All three of my cheer coaches: (Brenda) Moats, (Daisy) King and (Belinda) Ambrose. They played a major role in making me the best athlete I could be. They were always there to encourage me to try new things and take it to the next level. They were my biggest supporters. I don't think I would have been the person or athlete I am today without them."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I think I am mostly going to miss the wonderful atmosphere that makes you feel welcome no matter what. There was always something for someone to get involved in. The staff is so helpful and you can tell they all care about you."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Liberty High School is that there is always someone there to help you out. It really is one big family. I was very lucky to be a part of a community like that."