Senior Send-offs: Nate Chester, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Nate Chester

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Baseball

College:

University of Missouri (Baseball)

Major:

Sports Management

Favorite high school memory:

"Winning the Leadoff Tournament, the Northland Tournament, the Conference title, and the District title all during my freshman season."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Ryan Stegall. All of the coaches at Liberty North have greatly impacted me and taught me priceless lessons. I appreciate Coach Stegall taking a chance on me my freshman year and being my mentor for the next four years. There is nobody else in the metro area that I would’ve rather played for.

"Another great coach I had the pleasure of playing for was my freshman basketball coach Steve Kirwan. He taught me how to truly compete and pushed me (very hard) to be the best player and person that I could be."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss the friendships and bonds that formed when competing against other towns with those same bonds. I will miss the fun practices after school and the weekend barbecues. I will also miss the stuff that we did not get to experience — especially with 10 seniors, having to constantly answer the question 'what if?' — is something that is difficult to deal with."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Liberty North and the city of Liberty is that the community rallies behind organizations, companies, restaurants and people when they are faced with tough times. Amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Liberty has been striving to support local businesses by ordering takeout to help keep these businesses alive.

"The city and people of Liberty have also reached out and expressed their sorrow and remorse towards spring athletes and the class of 2020 as a whole and have been trying to help by providing recognition and sympathy in which every athlete I’m sure is grateful for."