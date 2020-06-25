Senior Send-offs: Nicholas Ward, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Nicholas Ward

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Cross-country, Track and Field

College:

Metropolitan Community College Maple Woods

Major:

Mechanical Engineering

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was the 4x400-meter relay at conference my junior year. Everyone, myself included, put as many points on the board as we could. By the last race, we were tied with Grain Valley, who were confident in their 'state' team. We were behind for most of the race but our last runner caught Grain Valley in the last 50 meters and we won the meet by 2 points."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Jeff Roberts. He is the most dedicated coach I've met. He is the most respectful and positive coach. I probably wouldn't have done cross-country if he wasn't the coach."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"Being able to see all my friends everyday. We all have to go off to college now and make new friends and only see each other on special occasions."

Best part about high school and this community:

"Probably sporting events like football, track meets, or the turkey trot. Everyone is very kind and there to have a good time and cheer on our athletes."