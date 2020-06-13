Senior Send-offs: Peyton Gilley, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Peyton Gilley

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Cheer

College:

Northwest Missouri State University

Major:

Elementary Education

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory is winning two state titles in one day during my junior year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"My coach, Tiffany Cox, has had the biggest impact on me because she has always been supportive of me."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss cheering at Friday night football games with my teammates."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Smithville is that everyone is really nice and welcoming and makes it feel like home."