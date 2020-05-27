The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Regan Schmidt

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Cross-Country, Soccer

College:

Iowa State University

Major:

Biological Pre-medical Illustration

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory was when the XC team did summer running. It was so much fun because we would talk about just about anything, make jokes and pranks, and mess around. I got to meet so many awesome people."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Mrs. (Melanie) Termorshuizen and Ms. (Diane) Migletz really helped me enhance my artwork over the years. There is a noticeable improvement in my work overall."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss my friends the most, even the most distant ones, because there is a good chance I won't ever see them again since I am going to college out of state."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about the community in Smithville is that it is a small town and there isn't much to do besides go outside. The trails around the lake are great, this town is full of cute old people, and it's pretty peaceful."