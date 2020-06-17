Senior Send-offs: Rylan Stepp, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Rylan Stepp

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Soccer, Track and Field

College:

UMKC

Major:

Pre-Medical

Favorite high school memory:

"When the soccer team went to The Beast Haunted House in downtown KC."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Mr. (Adam) McCully. He was my math teacher junior year and also one of my track coaches so we spent a lot of time together and really built up a great relationship."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I am going to miss having all my friends in one place. Since most of us are going to separate colleges and careers, it is going to be tough to see them again."

Best part about high school and this community:

"With my friends, the best part is we all want the best for each other."