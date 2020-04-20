The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Rylie Parr

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Dazzlers dance team

College:

University of Kansas

Major:

Bioengineering (minoring in dance)

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school was attending nationals in Orlando, Florida, during my junior year. It was the first time the Dazzlers have been to nationals so that was special to be a part of."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"My dance team coach, Stephanie Simon, has left a remarkable impact on my dance career. I was transformed from a solely studio dancer to being able to execute and be confident in my pom technique due to her."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss just the daily occurrences of high school, like parking next to my friends in the morning and walking into school with one another, and all of the pranks that we pull on one another. I have a really special group of friends and that would not have been possible without such a good high school experience."

Best part about high school and this community:

"There is something very special about Smithville High School and it wasn’t until this year that I fully realized it. The atmosphere that this town has is always so supportive, from the homecoming parade crowds to the Dazzler moms that have supported me through my senior year. I will always cherish this about Smithville."