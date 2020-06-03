Senior Send-offs: Seth Larson, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Seth Larson
School:
Kearney High School
Sports:
Track/Field, Baseball
College:
Kansas State
Major:
Architecture
Favorite high school memory:
"Becoming apart of the 'Hurd.'"
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"Coach Geoff Hutton because he always believed in me."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"The most random conversations at the lunch tables."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The people who coach and teachers that become more like friends."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.