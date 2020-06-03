Senior Send-offs: Seth Larson, Kearney

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Seth Larson

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Track/Field, Baseball

College:

Kansas State

Major:

Architecture

Favorite high school memory:

"Becoming apart of the 'Hurd.'"

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Geoff Hutton because he always believed in me."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"The most random conversations at the lunch tables."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The people who coach and teachers that become more like friends."