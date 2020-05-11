Senior Send-offs: Shelby Whitley, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Shelby Whitley
School:
Liberty North High School
Sports:
Dance team
College:
Lindenwood University
Major:
Dance
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite memory from the dance team was when we got fourth place for hip-hop at Nationals. We finally got the recognition that we had worked so hard for since May."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"The teacher that had the biggest impact on my academic/athletic pursuits was Mr. Ryan Dahm. He was my freshman Honors Biology teacher. His wife is a professional dancer and we just had this student-teacher bond. He has helped me all four years of high school with academics, life and even my athletics."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"What I will miss most about my high school experience is the teachers and coaches. I always had strong connections with certain staff and each year I would make a new one. I knew that if I had any troubles I could go to any teacher/coach and talk to them knowing they would listen, which I am truly going to miss."
Best part about high school and this community:
