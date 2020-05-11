Senior Send-offs: Shelby Whitley, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Shelby Whitley

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Dance team

College:

Lindenwood University

Major:

Dance

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite memory from the dance team was when we got fourth place for hip-hop at Nationals. We finally got the recognition that we had worked so hard for since May."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"The teacher that had the biggest impact on my academic/athletic pursuits was Mr. Ryan Dahm. He was my freshman Honors Biology teacher. His wife is a professional dancer and we just had this student-teacher bond. He has helped me all four years of high school with academics, life and even my athletics."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"What I will miss most about my high school experience is the teachers and coaches. I always had strong connections with certain staff and each year I would make a new one. I knew that if I had any troubles I could go to any teacher/coach and talk to them knowing they would listen, which I am truly going to miss."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part of Liberty North is the support we all share for each other. We may not be able to go to every game or every event but we all at least ask about the activity that someone is highly involved in, showing we all care for each other."