The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Sierra Culver

School:

Kearney High School

Sports:

Softball, Basketball, Track and Field

College:

Missouri Western State University (softball)

Major:

Health Sciences and Chiropractic studies

Favorite high school memory:

My favorite sports memory was making friendships with my teammates that I will never forget.

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

Coach Chris Daniels has had the biggest impact on my life. He has made me better mentally and physically. He pushed me every day to get better at the sport I loved and to be better in the classroom. He helped me pursue my dreams and goals as an athlete.

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

The thing that I will miss the most is walking onto the softball field, into the basketball gym and into the ring/runway for track. These moments are truly some of which I will never forget and have made me the person I am today. Taking a big breath walking into these places and taking it all in is the biggest part of sports. Not winning, not losing, but being able to participate and do something you truly love with the most supportive people around you is something I will miss the most.

Best part about high school and this community:

The best part about my high school and this community is that everyone is there for each other. No matter what is going on in your life or outside of school, your friends are always there. Everyone is there for you when you need it the most and there is nothing but good-hearted people that I have met by moving to Kearney. Kearney will forever have a piece of my heart and so will everyone in this town. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog!