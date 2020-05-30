Senior Send-offs: Skylar Brooks, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.
Name:
Skylar Brooks
School:
Smithville High School
Sports:
Softball, Soccer
College:
Pittsburg State University
Major:
Nursing
Favorite high school memory:
"My favorite sports memory from high school was getting to go to Springfield for state softball two years in a row and getting to start varsity my sophomore year."
Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:
"My high school softball coach, JB (Jonelle Gentry) had the largest impact on my softball career this season."
Thing you will miss the most about high school:
"I think the thing I will miss the most is having such a close relationship with my teachers and obviously playing sports and having that bond with my teammates since I will not be continuing that in the future."
Best part about high school and this community:
"The best part about Smithville High School is how comfortable the environment is and how much our community and teachers care about the students."
