Senior Send-offs: Skylar Brooks, Smithville

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Skylar Brooks

School:

Smithville High School

Sports:

Softball, Soccer

College:

Pittsburg State University

Major:

Nursing

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school was getting to go to Springfield for state softball two years in a row and getting to start varsity my sophomore year."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"My high school softball coach, JB (Jonelle Gentry) had the largest impact on my softball career this season."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I think the thing I will miss the most is having such a close relationship with my teachers and obviously playing sports and having that bond with my teammates since I will not be continuing that in the future."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about Smithville High School is how comfortable the environment is and how much our community and teachers care about the students."