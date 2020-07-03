Senior Send-offs: Sydney Macaluso, Liberty North

The Courier-Tribune’s Senior Send-offs is an effort to recognize student-athletes at Liberty, Kearney and Smithville high schools who had the end of their senior year disrupted by school closures as a result of COVID-19 and related stay-at-home orders.

Name:

Sydney Macaluso

School:

Liberty North High School

Sports:

Volleyball

College:

Missouri State University

Major:

Undecided

Favorite high school memory:

"My favorite sports memory from high school is beating Liberty for the first time in years and winning a conference championship for the first time since 2012."

Coach/Teacher who made the biggest impact:

"Coach Katie Dowden has had the biggest impact on what I have decided to do in my future. She has always been very supportive no matter what."

Thing you will miss the most about high school:

"I will miss the sense of family and acceptance that came with playing volleyball all through high school."

Best part about high school and this community:

"The best part about our community is that it's very supportive of the two high schools and even though they are deemed to be rivals, when it's needed we can all come together."